Heavy criticism is being hurled at an American YouTube star after he posted a video which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

The video, uploaded on Sunday, showed Logan Paul at the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mt Fuji, known to be a frequent site of suicides.

Going in to film the "haunted" forest, they come across a dead body and are shocked, but also make jokes.

Online comments have called the video "disrespectful" and "disgusting".

Titled "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest", the video had millions of views on Youtube before it was taken down.

Logan Paul, who has more than 15 million subscribers on Youtube, has since posted an apology on Twitter., saying he had been "misguided by shock and awe".

Aokigahara has a tragic reputation in Japan and internationally as a destination for young people who want to kill themselves.

Hundreds of people are thought to be found dead in the forest every year.

The 15-minute video is part of a series of posts from Japan where the US vlogger is on a trip with friends.

They go on a visit to the forest intending to focus on the "haunted" aspect of it, he says in the video.

After walking a short distance into the forest, the group come across a body hanging from a tree.

The 22-year-old says to the camera: "I really hate to say this, I think there's someone hanging right there."

The group is filmed approaching the body, which is shown in several close-ups where only the face is blurred out.

"Yo are you alive?", he is heard asking - before a series of shots that show the man's purple hands, his bag nearby, and full trouser pockets.

A member of the group is heard off camera saying he "doesn't feel good", Mr Paul then asks him: "What, you never stand next to a dead guy?". He then laughs.

The identity of the deceased man is not known. Japan has one of the highest rates of suicide in the developed world.

By Monday, Logan Paul's name was trending globally on Twitter. Though some people said he had helped raise awareness, the comments were overwhelmingly negative.

Online comments have accused him of acting inappropriately and being disrespectful. Some have called for his entire channel to be removed from YouTube.

Logan Paul knew what he was doing. He's not "sorry". He disrespected that suicide victim, people with mental illnesses and Japan. Japan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world. He knew what he was doing and I'm disgusted. — April 🌐 (@obviouslyapril) January 2, 2018

logan paul filmed a man who hung himself for his own personal gain. logan paul stood next to a suicide victim and made jokes. logan paul showed millions of CHILDREN a dead body. logan paul exploited a victim of suicide. logan paul should be left in 2017. — yung pug (@allisonroseee) January 2, 2018

The worst part is Logan Paul's cult fan base is little children. Who just watched their idol laugh and joke as someone ended their life. Garbage person. — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) January 2, 2018

In his apology, posted on his Twitter page, Mr Paul said: "I'm surrounded by good people and believe I make good decisions, but I'm still a human being. I can be wrong."

He goes on to say he wanted to "make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity", by raising awareness of suicide and suicide prevention.

Mr Paul says in the video that he is not making money off the content. YouTube, which pays content providers for videos that garner above a certain number of hits, did not immediately respond to the BBC's request for comment.

