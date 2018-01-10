Image caption Taha Siddiqui says he was dragged out of his cab and threatened with death

A prominent Pakistani journalist has escaped an attempt to abduct him by armed men in the capital Islamabad.

Taha Siddiqui says 10-12 unidentified men beat him and threatened to kill him on his way to the airport. He jumped out of the moving vehicle, reports say.

The journalist says he is now "safe with police", who are investigating.

Mr Siddiqui featured in a recent BBC article about press freedom in Pakistan, one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.