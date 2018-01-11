Image copyright YOUTUBE/Logan Paul Image caption Logan Paul has a huge following

YouTube has cut business ties with a star of the video-sharing website after he posted a video which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

Logan Paul's channels were removed from YouTube's Google Preferred programme, where brands sell ads on the top 5% of the platform's content creators.

YouTube also said it had put on hold original projects with the US vlogger.

Paul posted the video with a man's body on 31 December, triggering widespread criticism.

The video showed him and his friends at the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji, known to be a frequent site of suicides.

Going in to film the "haunted" forest, they come across a man's body and are shocked but also make jokes.

The identity of the deceased man is not known.

Online comments have called the video, which garnered millions of views on YouTube before it was taken down, "disrespectful" and "disgusting".

Logan Paul, who has more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, later posted an apology on Twitter, saying he had been "misguided by shock and awe".

He also uploaded a video apology, and said: "I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down and stopped recording what we were going through."

"I'm ashamed of myself," he added. "I'm disappointed in myself."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How Logan and Jake Paul became social media superstars

Japan has one of the highest rates of suicide in the developed world.

Aokigahara has a reputation in Japan and internationally as a destination for people who want to kill themselves.

Data on the number of suicides there each year is not made public, to avoid publicising the site. Signs are posted in the forest urging people to seek medical help rather than take their lives.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, click here. In the UK you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information on 0800 066 066. In Japan you can get help here.