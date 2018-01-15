Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Athletes, cheerleaders and an art troupe are expected to be part of the North's delegation at the Olympics

North and South Korea have begun talks on Pyongyang's plan to send an art troupe to the Winter Olympics taking place next month in the South.

North Korea agreed last week to send a delegation to the Games, easing months of tensions between the neighbours over its nuclear programme.

Seoul then proposed wider talks on Monday about the North's participation.

But Pyongyang instead offered to discuss just the attendance of its state-run artistic performers.

The two sides are meeting in the shared border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone (DMZ), also known as truce village.

Four delegates from each side were scheduled to attend the talks, with the North's delegation including Hyon Song-wol, the leader of the popular all-female pop group, the Moranbong Band.

They are expected to discuss details including the number of performers, their travel route and schedules, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

Last week, during the first high level talks in more than two years between the countries, Pyongyang said it would send athletes, cheerleaders, an art troupe and a taekwondo team to the Winter Olympics taking place from 9-25 February in Pyeongchang.