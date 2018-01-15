Image copyright Reuters Image caption The area has been evacuated and cordoned off by police.

An internal ceiling has collapsed at the Jakarta stock exchange building (IDX), with reports of injuries.

Images circulating on social media show pieces of ceiling and broken furniture in the lobby of the building amid clouds of dust.

It remains unclear how many people have been injured or what caused the collapse.

The area has been evacuated and cordoned off by police, say witnesses.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Injured people were seen outside the building

A number of people were seen on stretchers being carried from the building.

An employee of the World Bank in Jakarta, based in the same building, told the BBC it was a walkway mezzanine above the lobby which had come down.

He said he and members of his team were among those evacuated.

He added that he had heard fire engines and police sirens from outside the building.

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told Metro TV: "We are still investigating the cause, but for now our priorities are the casualties."