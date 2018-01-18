Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand prime minister in October

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that she is pregnant.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Ardern said that she and her partner, Clarke, were expecting a child in June.

"And we thought 2017 was a big year!" she wrote.

Ms Ardern, 37, became New Zealand's youngest prime minister since 1856 when she formed a centre-left coalition in October.

She was flooded with support by people online after making the announcement on Friday.

Ms Ardern's Labour Party came second in September's election, where no party was able to secure a majority.

She formed government with the backing of the small New Zealand First party.