A North Korean delegation has arrived in South Korea for a landmark visit to inspect cultural venues for next month's Winter Olympics.

It is headed by Hyon Song-wol, leader of the popular Moranbong girl band and a big celebrity in the secretive state.

North Korea agreed to send a delegation to the games after the first high-level bilateral talks in two years.

The decision is seen as a diplomatic breakthrough after months of tension over its nuclear weapons programme.

Local media showed the North Korean delegates crossing the heavily-fortified border on a bus before arriving in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Surrounded by hundreds of police officers, they then boarded a train to the eastern city of Gangneung.

The two-day visit is expected to be the first of several to prepare for Pyongyang's participation in the games.

It is the first visit by Pyongyang officials to the South for four years, reports say.

The delegation will include athletes, officials and a group of cheerleaders.

Ms Hyon is also the leader of the 140-member Samjiyon art troupe chosen to visit the South.

It is due to give two performances - one in Seoul and another in Gangneung - during the Olympics.

Another team will visit the South this week to check logistics for North Korean athletes, while Seoul will send its own officials to the North's ski resort to inspect the venue.