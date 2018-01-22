Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dinh La Thang is one of the most senior officials to go on trial

A court in Vietnam has sentenced a former Politburo member to 13 years in jail, the most senior Communist Party official to go on trial in decades.

Dinh La Thang was found guilty of economic mismanagement over losses in state oil firm PetroVietnam.

Trinh Xuan Thanh, the former head of PetroVietnam, was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The trial is part of a wider crackdown on corruption that involves high-profile energy and banking executives.