North Korea ski resort: South Korean officials to visit Masikryong
South Korean officials are visiting Masikryong ski resort in the North, ahead of the Winter Olympics.
The Winter Olympic Games are being held in South Korea next month, but after a surprise agreement for North Korea to participate there are training and cultural events planned in the North as well. One of the places officials will inspect on their three-day trip is the Masikryong ski resort.
Masikryong, the country's first ski resort, was built in 2013 and is being touted as one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's key achievements. The South is planning to send its skiers there for joint training sessions.
A price list at the ticket desk shows that it costs $80 (£57) for a one-day lift pass and ski hire for foreign tourists and $40 for North Koreans - about a month's salary for the average citizen. The North constructed the resort as a way to earn foreign currency from tourists.
The 1,400 sq m (15,000 sq ft) resort which sits near the city of Wonsan on North Korea's east coast has been dubbed by state media outlet DPRK Today as the "world's finest ski resort". But rights groups have said that the facility could be using forced labour.
A peak into one of the resort's bedrooms show facilities that are luxurious by North Korean standards.
The resort, which has 10 ski courses, also seems to have modern equipment including the Ski-Doo, a Canadian snowmobile. But that has raised questions given UN sanction on supplying equipment to the North.
According to North Korea, the resort which is estimated to have cost about $300m (£215m) sees 70,000 visitors every year. The Pyeongchang Olympics will run from 9-25 February.