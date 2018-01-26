Image copyright Reuters Image caption The fire took place at a hospital which cares mostly for elderly people

At least 33 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital in Miryang, South Korea, say officials.

The fire is thought to have started in the emergency room at Sejong Hospital, which specialises in cardiology.

About 70 people were also injured, 11 critically, and the death toll is expected to rise further.

Reports say around 200 patients were inside the building and neighbouring nursing home at the time - many were safely evacuated.

Fire chief Choi Man-woo told reporters the cause of the fire was not yet known.

"The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital," AFP quoted him as saying.

Mr Choi added that the fire started around 07:30 local time (22:30 GMT on Thursday).

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The fire is thought to have started in an emergency room

According to Yonhap, 93 patients from the nursing home managed were safely evacuated.

Pictures from the scene showed the building engulfed by heavy grey smoke as well as patients being rescued.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The cause of the fire is not yet known

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Scores of patients were inside the building and a neighbouring nursing home

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is currently holding an emergency meeting to discuss ways of dealing with the fire, said spokesman Cheong Wa Dae.

Miryang is about 270km (168 miles) south-east of the capital, Seoul.

The hospital has been operating since 2008. The nursing home and hospital between them have about 200 beds.

About 35 medical staff work at the hospital, according to South Gyeongsang Province officials.

The fire comes just a month after 29 people in the South Korean city of Jecheon were killed in a blaze at a public gym.