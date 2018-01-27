Image copyright Reuters Image caption It was the second major Taliban attack in the capital in a week

A suicide bombing has killed at least 20 people and injured 110 others in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, officials say.

Attackers drove an ambulance laden with explosives past a police checkpoint into a street that was closed to public transport.

It happened near the old interior ministry building and offices of the European Union and High Peace Council.

The Taliban have said they carried out the attack.

A week ago, Taliban militants killed 22 people in a luxury Kabul hotel.

Witnesses say the area - home to foreign embassies and the city's police headquarters - was crowded with people when the bomb exploded on Saturday at about 12:15 local time (08:45 GMT). Plumes of smoke were seen from around the city.

Officials said the death toll would probably continue to rise as casualties were brought to hospitals for medical attention.

The Taliban, a hardline Islamic movement, control large swathes of Afghanistan and parts of neighbouring Pakistan.