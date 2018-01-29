Heavy gunfire and explosions have been heard at a military academy in the Afghan capital Kabul, media report.

Reports say the Marshal Fahim National Defense University came under attack early Monday morning.

It comes days after the deadliest bombing for months hit Kabul when an ambulance packed with explosives killed at least 100 people.

Islamic State and the Taliban have recently carried out attacks in the country.

The ambulance attack on Saturday, took place just one week after another attack on a Kabul hotel killed 22 people - mostly foreigners. The Taliban said it had carried out both attacks.

Small arms fire was heard as the attack began at about 05:00 local time (00:30 GMT), the BBC's Mahfouz Zubaide reported from Kabul.

Security forces have blocked off all roads in the area, Tolo news agency said.

There have been reports of casualties so far.

Afghan military institutions are frequently targeted by militants.

In October 2017, 15 military cadets were killed in an explosion outside the Marshal Fahim military academy, which is located west of the Kabul city centre.