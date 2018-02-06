Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police have been on guard with opposition supporters taking to the streets

Maldives police have arrested the country's chief justice of the Supreme Court hours after the government declared a state of emergency.

The crisis began when President Abdulla Yameen refused to comply with a court order to release political prisoners.

Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning "for an investigation", police said.

No details were given about the investigation or any charges.

Other judges present inside the court have reportedly been held against their will since police surrounded the court late on Monday local time.

The government has already suspended parliament and declared a 15-day state of emergency, while police have arrested the country's former president.