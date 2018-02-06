Strong Taiwan quake topples buildings

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake has toppled buildings in the Taiwanese city of Hualien, media reports say.

The tremor struck at 23:50 (15:50 GMT) about 20km (12 miles) off the island's east coast.

Photographs posted on social media showed extensive damage to roads and high-rise buildings partially collapsed.

Emergency services are working to free people who are trapped, the reports say.

