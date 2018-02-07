Image copyright AFP Image caption The murder had lead to an outpouring of solidarity and grief

A court in Abbottabad, Pakistan, is set to deliver its verdict in the case of the fatal lynching of student Mashal Khan.

Mr Khan was dragged out of his university accommodation in April 2017 by a crowd of hundreds of his fellow students who accused him of blasphemy.

He was badly beaten before being shot and his body mutilated.

Fifty-nine people have been on trial over his murder, including three alleged ringleaders.

The trials have taken place inside Haripur Central Jail, where the suspects are being held, for safety reasons. Security has been tightened around the jail ahead of the verdict, with protests expected by Islamist hardliners.

Blasphemy is an incendiary social and political issue in religiously conservative Pakistan.

Who was Mashal Khan?

The 23-year-old was studying mass communications at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, in north-western Pakistan.

He described himself as a humanist and was known for his criticisms of the university's leadership.

His room was plastered with posters of his political heroes - like Che Guevara and Karl Marx - and he had written slogans celebrating free speech on the walls.

Reports around the time of his death said he had often been accused of holding "anti-Islamic" views and that the day before he died, he had been engaged in a heated debate about religion.

What happened on the day of the murder?

On 13 April, 2017 hundreds of students marched through the campus searching for Mr Khan. They accused him of posting blasphemous material online.

They broke into his room and dragged him out, ignoring his pleas of innocence. Widely circulated footage taken on mobile phones showed him being beaten, stamped on and eventually shot.

The crowd continued to attack his body after his death.

During their investigation, police determined there was no evidence Mr Khan had committed blasphemy, which is a crime punishable by death in Pakistan

His death was ruled to have been a premeditated murder.

Testimonies given at court said Mr Khan had been critical of the university administration in recent weeks.

Among the accused are Imran Ali who has pleaded guilty to firing the fatal shot, Bilal Baksh - accused of inciting the mob - and several members of the university staff.

What was the reaction in Pakistan?

There was a huge outpouring of solidarity and grief. Protests were held demanding justice for Mr Khan and there has been ongoing debate about excessive use of blasphemy allegations to settle personal grievances.

However some politicians - including the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif - held off criticising the killing until Mr Khan's name had been cleared.

Many people in Mr Khan's home village stayed away from his funeral, fearing being attacked by hardliners.

Although people have received the death penalty for blasphemy in Pakistan, the state has not executed anyone.

Dozens of people accused of blasphemy have been murdered.

Among them was politician Salman Taseer who was shot dead by his own bodyguard in 2011 for speaking out against the misuse of the laws.