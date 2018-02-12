Image copyright Reuters Image caption Yura Min keeps her cool during her dance routine with her partner Alexander Gamelin

South Korean figure skater Yura Min did not let a sartorial setback ruin her 2018 Winter Olympic ambitions.

A clasp on her red dress slipped just seconds into her pairs figure skating routine on Sunday.

It was the first Olympic event for her and partner Alexander Gamelin, and Min had to readjust her dress several times throughout the dance.

However, the pair continued, scoring 51.97 points and finishing in ninth place.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Min has tweeted about the incident, and vowed to "sew herself in" for her solo performances

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Min said: "Five seconds into the routine, my hook came undone. I was like, 'Oh no!'

"If that comes undone, the whole thing could just pop off. I was terrified the entire programme."

Image copyright Allsport/Getty Images Image caption Min and US-born Gamelin finished in ninth place

Min said she tried to handle the situation with grace, knowing stopping to fix the malfunction would cost her and her partner points.

"This is my first Olympics, our first program and if my top were to come down, that would have been a disaster," she said. "I was very nervous that the entire thing was going to come off."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Min referred to the moment online, saying "Oopsie"

She was able to find the funny side of the incident by tweeting about her experience and retweeting jokes and stories about her routine.

After the event, Min tweeted to say she has had an amazing time competing in her home country and promised to sew her costume ahead of her next event.

Skip Twitter post by @Yuraxmin Despite the wardrobe malfunction, I had an amazing time competing in my home country! I promise to sew myself in for the individual event. 😂 I would like to thank the audience for keeping us going until the end. Couldn't have done it without you guys ❤ #grateful pic.twitter.com/B8UuRNgRMu — Yura Min (민유라) (@Yuraxmin) February 11, 2018 Report

Min is skating for the country of her parents. She was born in California to South Korean parents.

Her American partner Alexander Gamelin became a naturalised South Korean citizen to compete in Pyeongchang.

On Friday, he posted on Instagram to show his and Min's excitement to be at the Games.