A fake Kim Jong-un has drawn the anger of North Korean cheerleaders by gate-crashing the unified Korea's ice hockey match with Japan.

A man impersonating the North Korea supreme leader danced in front of Pyeongchang cheerleaders during their 4-1 defeat.

Pictures seem to suggest that the Pyeongchang 2018 cheerleaders did not see the funny side of things, as Twitter users shared close-ups of their angry faces.

The 230-member cheerleader squad has 'mesmerised crowds' at the Winter Olympics with their matching uniforms and vocal chants.

The imposter was filmed shaking hands with crowd members as he was escorted out of the arena by security.

He reportedly told on-lookers his name was Howard, and claimed he hadn't committed any crime by looking like a world leader and cheering a hockey team.

"This is crazy," he said to a crowd of security guards and journalists, "what do you think I'm going to do? I haven't been violent."

"I just want to see the game, so what's the problem? I'm about to miss my game," he added.

'Kim' was eventually released by security, as footage emerged of him smiling as he left the stadium.

It is unclear whether this is the same lookalike who gate-crashed the Pyeongchang 2018 opening ceremony last week with a Donald Trump doppelganger.

And this is not the first controversy that has struck the North Korea cheerleading squad at the Winter Olympics, who were under fire after wearing masks 'which resembled Kim Il-sung' during a previous women's hockey match.

