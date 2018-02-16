In Pictures: Millions celebrate Lunar New Year

People around the world usher in the Year of the Dog with dancing, feasting, prayers and ceremony.

  • Cambodian-Chinese place various sizes of incense sticks into an urn at a temple to mark the start of the Lunar New Year in Kandal on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    Incense sticks of various sizes were placed into an urn at a temple in Kandal, Cambodia, to mark the start of the Lunar New Year.

  • A woman offers money to a dog "begging" at a temple during the start of the Lunar New Year in Kandal, Cambodia, on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    According to Chinese astrology, anyone born in the Year of the Dog will be loyal and forthright with a keen sense of justice, but also stubborn, irritable and easily angered.

  • Lion dancers perform in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House at the start of the Lunar New Year Festival in Australia on February 16, 2018. Getty Images

    There was lion dancing - and a very big dog - in Front of Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia.

  • Celebrations in Yangon , Myanmar EPA

    More dancing took place in Yangon, Myanmar, where crowds flocked to the city's Chinatown to watch a spectacular parade.

  • People pray with incense sticks to celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog, at the Lama temple in Beijing on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    There was a more solemn note at the Lama Temple in Beijing, China, with prayers and incense. New Year celebrations in China will last for a week.

  • Chinese woman dressed in traditional costume attends a wedding performance as part of the She Huo festival, to celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog, in Hancheng, Shaanxi province, on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    In China's north-western Shaanxi province, people celebrated New Year with a traditional She Huo festival, dedicated to the gods of earth and fire.

  • Children fly kites during Lunar New Year festivities on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    New Year revellers enjoyed kite flying in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang.

  • Young exiled Tibetans dance during celebrations marking the Lunar New Year or Sonam Lhosar in Kathmandu on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    In Kathmandu, Nepal, young exiled Tibetans performed dances to mark the New Year, known to them as Sonam Lhosar.

  • People walk past a kiosk selling Chinese-style decorations and T-shirts for the Lunar New Year in Jakarta on February 16, 2018 Getty Images

    Meanwhile, in Jakarta, Indonesia, street stalls had a variety of New Year souvenirs on sale.

  • Prayers and incense on the first day of the Lunar New Year at Sin Sze Si Ya Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 16, 2018, Getty Images

    This temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was decked out in colourful lanterns as worshippers ushered in the New Year.

