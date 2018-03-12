A plane has crashed at Kathmandu's international airport, local media report.

A plane from US-Bangla, a Bangladeshi airline, crashed on the east side of Tribhuvan International Airport's runway, the Kathmandu Post reported.

An airport spokesperson told the paper that casualties were feared.

Photos and video posted on social media showed smoke rising from an airport runway.

