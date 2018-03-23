Image caption Officials say the explosion happened as spectators were leaving the stadium

A suspected suicide bomber has killed at least 13 people and injured dozens more in a car bomb attack on a sports stadium in the Afghan province of Helmand.

The blast happened at a wrestling match at the Ghazi Muhammad Ayub Khan stadium in the region's capital Lashkar Gah.

The car was reportedly driven into a crowd outside the stadium.

A police spokesman told AFP that the blast happened by the venue's entrance gate after the match had ended.

The Italian NGO Emergency, which provides medical treatment, said on Twitter it had received at least four of those killed.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.