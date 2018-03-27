Image copyright Reuters

Vietnamese singer and activist Mai Khoi was detained in Hanoi on her return home from a European tour.

She was held for eight hours and copies of her new album were confiscated, her husband told the BBC.

An outspoken campaigner for free speech, she met former US President Barack Obama during his 2016 visit.

Mai Khoi's detention comes amid a crackdown on activists. The one-party state is often criticised by rights groups for its intolerance of dissent.

"Immigration officers questioned her about her movements and activities while in Europe and confiscated copies of her newly released album, Dissent," Mai Khoi's Australian husband Ben Swanton told the BBC.

He had earlier received a text message from Ms Khoi saying she was being held at the airport, despite denials by airport security officials.