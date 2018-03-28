Asia

China confirms Kim Jong-un visit

  • 28 March 2018
Breaking News image

After days of speculation, China's news agency confirms North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has visited China.

The visit was his first foreign trip since taking office in 2011.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

