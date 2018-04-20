North Korea: No need for more missile tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said the country will suspend all missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site, state media say.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Korean Central News Agency said, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap agency.

The decision came after a meeting of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea.

North Korea has defied international sanctions over its weapons programme.

In November, it said it had successfully tested a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the whole of the continental United States.

The test drew swift international condemnation. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Pyongyang had shown "complete disregard for the united view of the international community".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

