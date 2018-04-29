N Korea nuclear test site 'to close in May'

North Korea's nuclear test site will close in May, the South Korean president's office says.

On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in agreed to work to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons.

Their summit came just months after warlike rhetoric from the North.

The office also said North Korea would change its time zone - currently half an hour different - to match that of the South.

"Kim said during the summit... that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May," Mr Moon's spokesman told reporters, as reported by AFP news agency.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

