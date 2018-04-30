Image copyright Reuters Image caption The second explosion targeted those at the scene of the first

At least 21 people have been killed in two explosions in the Afghan capital Kabul, including a leading photographer for the AFP agency and several other journalists documenting the scene.

An attacker on a motorbike carried out the first explosion on Monday morning in Kabul's Shashdarak district.

About 15 minutes later, after people and reporters had gathered at the scene, there was a second explosion.

AFP said its chief photographer, Shah Marai, had been killed.

In a tweet, the news agency said the second blast had deliberately targeted the group of journalists.

The Shashdarak district houses the defence ministry, intelligence service, and a Nato compound.

Dozens of people are also reported to have been injured in the twin explosions.

No group has yet said it carried out the attacks, but bombings in the Afghan capital are not uncommon.

Earlier in April, a suicide bomb at a voter registration killed almost 60 people and injured 119, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Both IS and the Taliban remain active in the country, of which only 30% is under full government control, according to BBC research published earlier this year.