Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Enjoy the silence; no more propaganda and K-pop

South Korea is to begin taking down loudspeakers placed along its border with North, which were used to blast propaganda towards Northern soldiers.

The dismantling is part of a string of symbolic gestures from both sides days after a historic summit between the two Koreas.

North and South on Friday agreed to work on denuclearising the peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss the issue.

The speakers were first set up in the 1960s and since have blasted everything from Korean pop music to news reports across the border.

Seoul had already turned off the speakers ahead of the Friday talks.

The Yonhap news agency quoted a South Korean military official saying on Tuesday: "As notified, we will today begin the removal of the loudspeaker broadcast equipment from front-line regions."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It was the first time Korean leaders have met in more than a decade

A defence ministry spokesperson had described the decision to take them down as a way of building trust between the two countries.

In a similar gesture, North Korea is going to bring its clocks forward by thirty minutes to make its time zone in sync with the South, as a "step for national reconciliation and unity".

Venue debate

The inter-Korean summit - the first meeting between Korean leaders in more than a decade - saw South Korean President Moon Jae-in sign a joint declaration with Kim Jong-un.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The border village of Panmunjom, which Donald Trump has suggested as a location for a summit

Mr Kim is also due to meet US President Donald Trump by June for what would be the first ever meeting between two sitting leaders of North Korea and the US.

No date, agenda or location have been set for the Trump-Kim talks, though Mongolia and Singapore thought to be frontrunners as hosts.

On Monday, Mr Trump in a tweet suggested the North-South border as a venue.

Peace House would be a "Representative, Important and Lasting" venue, he said.

Located on the southern side of the border but in the Demilitarized Zone, it is also where last week's inter-Korean summit took place.