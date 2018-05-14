Scientists find new deep sea species in seas off Java

  • 14 May 2018

The two-week South Java Deep Sea Biodiversity Expedition discovered more than a dozen new species.

  • An 8cm orange crab, of family Epialtidae SJADES 2018

    Scientists from Singapore and Indonesia have released images of creatures collected in a study of previously unexplored deep seas around the Indonesian island of Java

  • A 6cm unnamed crab of the Epialtidae family SJADES 2018

    The team of 31 researchers and staff of the South Java Deep Sea Biodiversity Expedition (SJADES) collected more than 12,000 creatures during their expedition, and discovered 12 new species - including this as-yet unnamed crab

  • A 6cm "clinger" crab of family Epialtidae SJADES 2018

    Off south-western Java, the team also discovered this "clinger" species of crab, with several found hanging onto sea lilies

  • A 6cm long example of a Family Pectinariidae ice cream cone worm SJADES 2018

    In total, 800 different species of prawns, fish, sponges and molluscs were pulled up from the deep seas, including this 6cm (2.3in) ice cream cone worm.

  • A 15cm swimming cucumber, Pelagothuria, sp. Family Pelagothuridae SJADES 2018

    The team set sail from Jakarta in late March, dredging up creatures like this sea cucumber - which can swim from place to place using the protrusions behind its mouth.

  • An 8cm cock-eyed squid, family Histieuthidae SJADES 2018

    Initially slowed by a stormy start, thanks to the after-effects of Cyclone Marcus, they also found animals like this cock-eyed squid, which has one eye larger than the other...

  • Thaumastocheles Massonktenos, nicknamed the chain-saw lobster SJADES 2018

    ...Thaumastocheles Massonktenos, nicknamed the chain-saw lobster, a blind deep-sea creature...

  • A glass sponge, known as a Sea Tulip SJADES 2018

    ...and this sea sponge, commonly named the Sea Tulip, which is anchored to the sea bed by long fibres.

  • The Dumbo Octopus (Family Opisthoteuthidae) SJADES 2018

    Researchers also pulled this octopus up from the depths, nicknamed the Dumbo Octopus after the Disney elephant.

  • A newly discovered crab SJADES 2018

    "It has been singularly exciting," says Professor Peter Ng of the National University of Singapore. Fellow researcher Professor Dwi Listyo Rahayu of the Indonesian Institute of Sciences called the new finds like this crab "overwhelming" - with hopes of more discoveries in the second half of the expedition.

