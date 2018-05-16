Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim has been freed from jail, paving the way for his return to politics.

Once seen as a potential future leader, he had been jailed on charges of sodomy and corruption after falling out with the government.

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad sought a pardon for Mr Anwar, which was granted on Wednesday morning.

Mr Mahathir has promised to step aside for Mr Anwar to become prime minister within two years.

