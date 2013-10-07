In pictures: Typhoon Fitow hits China

  • 7 October 2013
Typhoon Fitow hits eastern China, creating massive storm surges and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

  • A huge wave hits the dike as Typhoon Fitow moves to make its landfall in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang province on 6 October 2013

    Typhoon Fitow hit China on Monday, creating huge waves that pounded parts of the country's east coast.

  • Paramilitary policemen pull up a vehicle overturned by a storm surge near the coastline, under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Yuhuan, Zhejiang province, 6 October 2013

    Authorities were on red alert - the highest alert available - as the storm neared.

  • Huge waves hit the dike as Typhoon Fitow moves to make its landfall in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang province on 6 October 2013

    Hundreds of thousands were evacuated from their homes in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.

  • Fishing boats berth in Zhoushan port to avoid the powerful typhoon Fitow in Zhoushan, in east China's Zhejiang province on 5 October 2013

    Fishing boats were ordered to stay in the harbour to shelter from the storm.

  • People take pictures of a storm surge under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, 6 October 2013

    Some people ventured out despite the strong winds to take photos of the massive waves caused by the typhoon.

  • People dodge as a storm surge hits the coastline under the influence of Typhoon Fitow in Wenling, Zhejiang province, 6 October 2013

    It is the 23rd tropical storm to hit China this year, reports say.