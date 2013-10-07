In pictures: Typhoon Fitow hits China
Typhoon Fitow hits eastern China, creating massive storm surges and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Typhoon Fitow hit China on Monday, creating huge waves that pounded parts of the country's east coast.
Authorities were on red alert - the highest alert available - as the storm neared.
Hundreds of thousands were evacuated from their homes in Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.
Fishing boats were ordered to stay in the harbour to shelter from the storm.
Some people ventured out despite the strong winds to take photos of the massive waves caused by the typhoon.
It is the 23rd tropical storm to hit China this year, reports say.