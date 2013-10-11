China media: Manila bus siege

Image caption Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged the Philippines to solve the issue

Chinese media criticise Philippine President Benigno Aquino's reluctance to apologise for the 2010 Manila bus siege and back Premier Li Keqiang's call to solve the issue as "soon as possible"

Report say Mr Li met Mr Aquino on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

Eight Hong Kong tourists were killed in Manila during a bus siege in 2010. Their families are seeking compensation.

"Premier Li pointed out that the hostage incident has dragged on for too long and hopes the Philippine side attaches great importance to this in seeing the matter resolved as soon as possible," the China News Network reports.

The Oriental Daily says "the central leader has made a solemn statement on the incident, that is better than standing idle, but these words alone are not enough, we must take practical actions to show the Philippine government that Chinese people could not be easily bullied".

"The Philippine government's handling of the hostage incident has been clumsy and crude," says Hong Kong newspaper Wen Wei Po.

"Normal development of relations between China and the Philippines will be affected as long as the incident is unresolved. Philippine side should weigh the pros and cons and respond to China's request as soon as possible.," the paper added.

Meanwhile, newspapers feel the continuing fiscal deadlock in the US is affecting Washington's credibility and international standing.

"US Treasure securities can be described as the backbone of the global financial markets… If the US debt defaults, its creditors, including China, will feel like they have been 'kidnapped'," says The People's Daily.

Hong Kong's Wen Wei Po says government closures will become more frequent if Washington fails to address the flaws in its policies.

Meanwhile, the China Daily reports that China and the European Union have signed a currency swap agreement to boost trade and financial stability .

"The three-year swap line with a maximum value of 350bn yuan (£35.8bn; $57bn) is the largest the People's Bank of China has signed with a foreign central bank outside of Asia... Experts said that the agreement with the European Central Bank is a significant step forward for the internationalisation of the yuan and is a reflection of the increasing demand for the Chinese currency in financial transactions in the Eurozone," the paper adds.

Turning to domestic news, the People's Daily reports students from the North Institute of Information Engineering at Xi'an Technological University have been forced to work in a Foxconn factory. Those who did not participate in internships failed to get a degree from the university, the paper adds.

ABeijing Times says that four students have fainted as a result of the gruelling internships.

Foxconn, in a statement, says "immediate actions have been taken to bring the campus into full compliance with our code and policies and that includes reinforcing the policies of no overtime and no night shifts for student interns, even though such work is voluntary, and reminding all interns of their rights to terminate their participation in the programme at any time".

And finally, newspapers are outraged over the lenient sentencing of an official who raped a four-year-old girl.

The Beijing News questioned whether the sentencing of the county official from Yunnan Province to five years imprisonment with no civil liabilities was adequate.

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. For more reports from BBC Monitoring, click here. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.