China media: Osborne and Johnson

Image caption George Osborne (left) and Boris Johnson are both currently in China

Visits by British Chancellor George Osborne and London Mayor Boris Johnson to China highlight the Asian giant's global economic might, papers say.

Analysts tell state-run broadcaster CCTV that the high-level visits will improve China-UK relations, which suffered a setback last year after British PM David Cameron's meeting with the Dalai Lama angered Beijing.

The People's Daily overseas edition says the UK has eased its visa restrictions to attract wealthy Chinese tourists.

"In order to fight for Chinese tourists' bulging money pockets, many countries have simplified their visa procedures. Industry insiders believe that as Western countries continue to experience economic downturn, the Chinese tourist market's potential and strong growth in tourists' spending is a big incentive for them to relax visa procedures," the paper says.

Jin Canrong, a professor at Renmin University's School of International Studies, tells the paper that the UK has changed its visa policy for Chinese nationals to boost its domestic economy.

"Our economic development and living standards have improved, so foreign countries are less concerned about Chinese [becoming illegal] immigrants. The most important factor is that the growth in number and purchasing power of Chinese tourists has made our tourism market very attractive," he adds.

The paper's domestic edition explains the economic reasons behind the renewed vigour in China-UK relations.

"China appreciates the UK for reiterating its support for the EU to recognise China's full market economic status, and for facilitating high-tech trade for Chinese end-users and agreeing with Chinese banks to set up branches in the UK," the paper adds.

On the education front, CCTV highlights Mr Johnson's call for closer academic exchanges between China and Britain.

"As China emerges as the world's biggest economy, experts say it's natural that foreign countries have an eye on China as a choice for studying abroad. China expects about 500,000 foreign students by 2020 - making it the largest Asian destination for international students," the broadcaster adds.

Iran talks

Moving on to international news, state media are urging world powers to put aside their own interests in the Middle East to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear issue.

The P5+1 group, made up of Britain, China, France, Russia and the US plus Germany, are holding talks in Geneva to resolve Iran's nuclear issue.

"The is the first moment in over a decade for world powers and Iran to reach a final agreement on the nuclear issue," Yin Gang, a research fellow with the Institute of Western Asian and African Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

"Iran might make a formal and irreversible pledge to never develop nuclear weapons and accept the IAEA's total inspection. In return, the West needs to respect Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy and loosen sanctions against Iran," he said.

The People's Daily says "the two sides [US and Iran] need to rid themselves of the constraints caused by their own strategic interests in the Middle East" to find a solution.

Turning to domestic news, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce's latest order which forbids public bathhouses from admitting people with sexually-transmitted diseases has stirred up heated debates.

"The Ministry of Commerce has good intentions in protecting the health and safety of the majority, but the lack of a mechanism that can guarantee that the decision is made in a well-thought-through manner can only leave an impression to the public that it cares about HIV patients much less," says The Global Times.

"China has been touted as a rising power, but more details are needed to illustrate its powerfulness. This includes its attitude towards the disadvantaged in society," the paper adds.

And finally, thousands of locals in Yuyao, Zhejiang Province, have sought officials' resignation over their alleged poor rescue efforts in the wake of Typhoon Fitow.

The Global Times reports that residents organised a protest rally and criticised the government's ineffectiveness in the disaster relief work following the typhoon which flooded the city.

The rally was organised "through weibo, text messages and WeChat", the paper adds.

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. For more reports from BBC Monitoring, click here. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.