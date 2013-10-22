In pictures: China's Harbin choked by smog

  • 22 October 2013
Smog shrouds parts of northeast China for the third day in a row, forcing schools and highways to shut.

  • A man pushes a bike onto a bridge during a day of heavy pollution in Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang province 21 Oct 2013

    Smog is shrouding northeast China's provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning for the third day in a row.

  • A woman walks with her child on a street as schools were closed due to the heavy smog in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin province on 22 October 2013

    Many schools are closed as a result of the poor air quality.

  • Streets and cars are seen under heavy smog in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province, 21 October 2013

    In parts of the city of Harbin, visibility was below 20m (65ft) on Tuesday, state media reported.

  • A policeman gestures as he works on a street in heavy smog in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province, 21 October 2013

    Highways and an airport in the city were closed due to the poor visibility.

  • A woman wearing a mask in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang province, 21 October 2013

    The density of tiny airborne particles was above 600 micrograms per cubic metre, more than 24 times the recommended limit by the WHO.