In pictures: China's Harbin choked by smog
Smog shrouds parts of northeast China for the third day in a row, forcing schools and highways to shut.
Smog is shrouding northeast China's provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning for the third day in a row.
Many schools are closed as a result of the poor air quality.
In parts of the city of Harbin, visibility was below 20m (65ft) on Tuesday, state media reported.
Highways and an airport in the city were closed due to the poor visibility.
The density of tiny airborne particles was above 600 micrograms per cubic metre, more than 24 times the recommended limit by the WHO.