Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for six months

Image caption The three activists including Wong (centre, holding microphone) addressed the public before the sentencing

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been jailed for six months for taking part in the 2014 pro-democracy protests.

He was tried and found guilty of unlawful assembly last year, and sentenced to community service.

But in an unusual move the Hong Kong government appealed the sentence, arguing it was too lenient.

The sentence means he cannot stand for local elections in the next five years. Two other student leaders, Nathan Law and Alex Chow, were also jailed.

The BBC's Juliana Liu in Hong Kong says rights groups have criticised the Hong Kong government, saying the appeals were political decisions intended to deter future protests and to keep young people out of elected politics.

But the Hong Kong government has denied this, saying there was "absolutely no basis" to claims of political motives.

Immediately after the sentence was announced, Wong took to his Twitter account with a series of defiant messages.

Imprisoning us will not extinguish Hongkonger's desire for universal suffrage. We are stronger, more determined, and we will win. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

They can silence protests, remove us from the legislature and lock us up. But they will not win the hearts and minds of Hongkongers. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

You can lock up our bodies, but not our minds! We want democracy in Hong Kong. And we will not give up. — Joshua Wong Chi-fung (@joshuawongcf) August 17, 2017

He ended his series of tweets with a brief "see you soon".

The three activists were convicted for unlawful assembly in an incident which helped to trigger the mass protests in Hong Kong.

They were among a group of student protesters who scaled a fence surrounding Hong Kong's legislative headquarters and occupied the building's courtyard on 26 September 2014.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Student protesters had entered and occupied the Hong Kong government headquarters' courtyard in September 2014

Their removal by police officers angered the public, and brought tens of thousands of people onto the city's streets in the following days.

The activists initially received community service sentences. Their jail sentences effectively prevent them from standing in upcoming elections, which they had previously expressed interest in contesting.

Anyone jailed for more than three months is disqualified from contesting local elections in Hong Kong for the following five years.

Mr Law was elected to Hong Kong's legislature last year, but was disqualified last month when the city's high court ruled that he had improperly taken his oath.

The department of justice said in a statement released prior to the sentencing that "there is absolutely no basis to imply any political motive" on their part, and that freedom of speech is protected in Hong Kong.

It added that the activists had shown "disorderly and intimidating behaviour", and were convicted "not because they exercised their civil liberties but because their relevant conduct in the protest broke the law".