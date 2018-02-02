A van has ploughed into pedestrians outside a Starbucks cafe in central Shanghai, Chinese state media report.

At least 18 people have been injured, three of them seriously, say local authorities.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Images circulating on social media, which could not immediately be confirmed, show a minivan with flames inside on the pavement outside the cafe.

Some witnesses told local media that there were gas canisters inside the vehicle. The People's Daily newspaper said the fire had now been put out.

The cafe is on People's Square at the far end of Shanghai's busy Nanjing Street shopping district and above a major subway interchange.

The incident happened at about 09:00 (01:00 GMT), when the area would have been packed with shoppers and commuters.

Reporters at the scene said the site had been cleared up quickly, with a small police presence in place.