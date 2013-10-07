Indian media: Tributes to Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid

Image caption Tendulkar, Ganguly, Dravid and Laxman were the backbone of the India batting line-up for years

Media in India are paying tributes to cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid after the duo played against each other in their last Twenty20 match in Delhi on Sunday.

"The match itself threatened to turn into a mere sub-plot as fans turned up to get one last glimpse of Indian cricket's two biggest names in action during the Champions League Twenty20 final between Tendulkar-inspired Mumbai Indians and Dravid-led Rajasthan Royals," The Times of India reports.

Tendulkar, who has already retired from one-day internationals and Twenty20, is likely to play in the Test series against the West Indies in November, but Sunday's match was certainly Dravid's "last hurrah" in any format of competitive cricket, says the NDTV website.

Tendulkar and Dravid were part of a formidable batting line-up, alongside Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, that combined to earn India many memorable wins at home and abroad. Ganguly and Laxman have already retired from cricket.

Sunday's match gave fans a chance to see two legends from the "fantastic four" play together for one final time.

"Playing for one last time together in a cricket match, albeit for different teams in the Champions League Twenty20 summit clash, Tendulkar and Dravid heaped encomiums on each other with the latter saying that his long time former India team-mate had inspired him to strive for excellence in the game," the NDTV website adds.

The Pioneer said "this was the match made in heaven" with the two legends playing against each other.

"It is a rare occurrence that two all-time batting greats, belonging to rival teams, exit from a popular form of cricket in the same match at the same venue," says The Hindu.

The Mumbai Indians won the match by 33 runs.

Moving on to politics, newspapers are concerned over the ongoing violence in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh after the federal government approved a decision to divide the state.

Telangana, the new state, would comprise 10 districts of the state and include the city of Hyderabad.

However, there have been violent protests for and against the creation of India's 29th state.

The Times of India warns that unless the central government "takes the lead in resolving the issues arising out of the division of Andhra Pradesh, the situation there may spiral out of control".

Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran is concerned that "politics appears to be at work behind the anger" in the state.

India in Africa

Meanwhile, a two-seater air force aircraft made an emergency landing in a park surrounded by residential buildings in Delhi on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reports.

The plane was out on a drill but was forced to land due to engine problems, the report says, adding that "curious onlookers soon surrounded the plane and police were forced to cordon off the area".

Also in Delhi, at least 33 juveniles went on a rampage and fled a correctional home on Sunday, The Pioneer reports.

They had "turned violent after their demand for drugs was rejected by the observation centre", the report adds.

Meanwhile, two sisters have filed a fresh case of sexual assault against spiritual guru Asaram Bapu, the NDTV website reports.

The guru is in jail in the northern state of Rajasthan over allegations of sexual assault on a teenager.

He has denied the allegations.

In business news, the chief of telecom giant Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, says Indian businessmen may not be as aggressive as their Chinese counterparts in Africa but have a stronger long-term commitment for the development of the continent, The Economic Times reports.

"Indian investors are not colonial in their approach. They are not coming here to grab resources," the paper quotes Mr Mittal as saying.

