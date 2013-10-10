India road crash kills 20 pilgrims in Punjab

At least 20 pilgrims were killed when a lorry carrying them crashed into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

Thirty-five others were wounded when the driver lost control of the vehicle after his brakes failed, the Associated Press quoted police as saying.

The accident took place near Hoshiarpur town, 380km (236 miles) from Delhi.

Road accidents are common in India, often due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

In 2011, more than 130,000 people were killed on the country's roads.