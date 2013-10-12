In pictures: Cyclone Phailin batters eastern India
Images from eastern India, where hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated as a massive cyclone sweeps through the area.
A powerful cyclone has made landfall on the east coast of India. Throughout the day local residents have been seeking shelter.
At least 500,000 people had been forced from their homes as Cyclone Phailin reached the coast.
In Gokhorkuda in Ganjam district, villagers took refuge in cyclone shelters. The cyclone is expected to be the biggest storm in the area for 14 years.
Earlier in the day, fishermen at Donkuru village in Srikakulam district, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, tied their boat along the shore.
High waves battered the coast near Gopalpur beach as the cyclone started to sweep through the Bay of Bengal.
Forecasters were estimating winds of up to 240 km/h (150mph). In Berhampur, south of the city of Bhubaneswar, a rickshaw man did his best to pedal through heavy rain.
Lorries have been taking evacuated villagers to relief camps. The army is on standby for emergency and relief operations, and food packages were ready to be dropped in the storm-affected areas.