Indian media focus on Mumbai acid attack

Image caption The gang-rape of a young woman in December last year sparked a wave of protests across India

Media in India are highlighting a brutal incident of an 18-year-old woman forced to drink acid by her stalker in Mumbai.

The suspect, 21, attacked the teenager at a jetty late in the evening on Saturday after she called off their marriage, reports say.

The accused "was prone to substance abuse, which the victim did not approve of. When he refused to change his ways, she called off their marriage last month", The Indian Express reports.

The paper adds that the sound of the scuffle and the victim's screams attracted the attention of people at the jetty, including constables patrolling the area.

The suspect has been arrested while the woman, who has suffered burns on her face, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

Acid attacks on women are not unheard of in India. The incident once again draws attention to crimes against women in the country.

India witnessed huge protests in December last year after a woman was gang-raped on a moving bus in the capital, Delhi.

Meanwhile, political parties in north-eastern India have formed a new alliance ahead of next year's general elections.

"This front will include all major regional parties - the Asom Gana Parishad, Nagaland People's Front, Mizo National Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, Manipur State Congress Party and several other parties from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura," The Times of India reports.

The north-eastern states together comprise over 20 seats in the parliament's lower house which makes the front's formation significant ahead of the polls, the paper says.

Elsewhere, prominent environmentalist Sunita Narain was injured after she was involved in an accident on Sunday morning while cycling in Delhi.

"Both her wrists have been fractured and she has sustained some injuries on her nose. She is stable and showing signs of improvement," the Hindustan Times quotes a doctor as saying.

Ms Narain is the director of Centre for Science and Environment .

Yoga for police

Moving on to business news, four Indians have made it to Fortune magazine's list of world's top 50 women business leaders.

"The ICICI bank's Chanda Kochar has been ranked fourth, followed by National Stock Exchange chief Chitra Ramkrishna at 17th, Axis Bank's Shikha Sharma at 32nd and HSBC's Naina Lal Kidwai at 42nd place among the Indians on the international list," the Business Standard reports.

The head of Brazilian energy firm Petrobras, Maria Das Gracas Foster, tops the list followed by Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding's Guler Sabanci at the second and Australian bank Westpac's CEO Gail Kelly at the third spot, the paper adds.

In sports news, fast bowler Ishant Sharma has retained his place in the Indian squad despite a poor show against Australia on Saturday, the Deccan Herald reports

India lost the match in Chandigarh after Sharma gave away 30 runs in the second-last over during Australia's successful run chase.

Australia are leading the seven-match series 2-1 after India's close defeat.

And finally, Delhi police are practicing yoga to deal with stress caused by fighting crime in the capital city.

"The police officers admitted that the workshop will come in handy to beat stress at work," the Zee news website says.

