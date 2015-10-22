Delhi car free day fails to convince

Image copyright EPA Image caption The state government hopes to mark "car free day" once a month in a bid to combat pollution

India's capital Delhi, closed a stretch of road to vehicles for a few hours on Thursday, as part of a "car free day".

A 6km (4 mile) stretch of road from the Red Fort to the India Gate monument in the city centre only allowed public transport from 07:00 to 12:00.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a group of cyclists on the route to promote alternative forms of transport.

However, many questioned its effectiveness, as the streets were largely empty due to a public holiday.

The state government hopes to mark "car free day" once a month in a bid to combat pollution.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said "all of us have to do our bit"

In May 2014, the World Health Organization announced that Delhi's air is nearly twice as toxic as that of Beijing, which was believed to be the most polluted city in the world.

An estimated 8.4 million cars ply its roads every single day.

"All of us have to do our bit to decongest the roads and to reduce pollution. People should leave their cars and start using public transport and bicycles,'' Mr Kejriwal said as he prepared to lead the cyclists.

But the question was how effective the gesture was, given that just one road was closed for five hours, and also on a day when schools, colleges, businesses and government offices were shut on account on the Hindu festival of Dussehra.

BBC correspondents said that the impact of the initiative was likely to be greater in coming months, when vehicle movement in the city is normal.

The government said it had picked 22 October as the date of its initiative before it was known that Dussehra would be celebrated on that day.

Delhi police also criticised the choice of date as "hasty and quite impractical".

But the car free day also had its share of cheer leaders.

"Even though it's only for a few hours, it's a very good start. We have to get people thinking about the harm air pollution is doing to our health,'' Sunil Kumar, an environmental activist who cycled to the event, told AP.