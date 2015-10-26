India court says child rapists 'should be castrated'

Image copyright AP Image caption The latest rapes of young children in Delhi has led to widespread outrage

A court in India has said child rapists should be castrated as existing laws had proved to be "ineffective and incapable" in protecting children.

Justice N Kirubakaran of the Madras High Court made the remark while rejecting a plea by a British national accused of sexually abusing a boy

Three children were raped in Delhi earlier this month, sparking outrage.

Two years ago, India tightened its laws on sexual violence after the brutal gang-rape and murder of a student.

However, brutal sexual attacks against women and children continue to be reported across the country.

"When [the] law is ineffective and incapable of addressing the menace, this court cannot keep its hands folded and remain a silent spectator, unmoved and oblivious of the recent happenings of horrible blood-curdling gang rapes of children in various parts of India," Mr Kirubakaran said on Friday.

He said the "court is sure the castration of child rapists will fetch magical results" in curbing crimes against children.

"Though the suggestion of castration looks barbaric, barbaric crimes should definitely attract barbaric models of punishment and the very thought of the punishment should deter the culprit from committing the offence," Mr Kirubakaran said.

He made the observation while dismissing a petition by a British national accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy from the southern state of Tamil Nadu in 2011 after promising his mother that he would take care of his education.

The man, who has returned to Britain, had urged the high court to suspend the proceedings against him in a lower court in Tamil Nadu.