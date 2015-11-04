Chhota Rajan deportation from Bali to India delayed by ash cloud

Image copyright AP Image caption Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje is accused of multiple murders

The deportation of an alleged Indian underworld don has been delayed by the closure of airports on Indonesia's Bali island due to volcanic ash, police say.

He was due to be deported on Tuesday, but reports now say he will be deported on Wednesday.

Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, also known in India as Chhota Rajan or "Little Rajan", is accused of multiple murders and has long been wanted by police.

Nikalje was detained when he flew into Bali airport from Sydney last month.

Police acted on a tip-off from the Australian police who say had been living there under a different name.

Nikalje, 55, is wanted in the western Indian city of Mumbai in connection with at least 17 cases of murder.

Interpol's website states that Nikalje was born in Mumbai, and is wanted on multiple charges including murder and possession and use of illegal firearms.