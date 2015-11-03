Kashmir: Indian soldiers killed in 'Pakistan firing'

Image copyright AFP Image caption India and Pakistan agreed a ceasefire in 2003, but it is often violated

Pakistani forces have killed two Indian soldiers in firing along the de facto border that divides Kashmir between the two countries, India's army has said.

The incident happened in the Gurez area of Bandipora district on Monday evening, an army officer said.

India and Pakistan have often accused each other of unprovoked firing along the disputed border.

A ceasefire agreed in 2003 remains in place, but the neighbours often accuse each other of violating it.

Monday's incident happened days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Indian-administered Kashmir.

An Indian army officer said Pakistani troops fired machine guns and grenades.

Correspondents say there has been an escalation in hostilities between the neighbours since last year, with some of the worst violence in a decade being recorded during this period. Both sides have accused each other of starting hostilities.

Kashmir, claimed by both countries in its entirety, has been a flashpoint for more than 60 years and the South Asian rivals have fought two wars over the region.