Maggi noodles to 'return in November'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Maggi noodles are hugely popular in India

Nestle's popular Maggi noodles are likely to return to shelves in India in November, the company has said.

Tests on fresh stocks of Maggi have found them to be safe, with levels of lead well below permissible limits, Nestle India said in a statement.

Previous tests already cleared existing stocks, so the latest results pave the way for the return of the noodles.

Nestle had challenged a government ban on the noodles after some tests found lead levels beyond statutory limits.

Maggi arrived in India in 1983 and can be found in corner shops across the country.

Nestle India said it had received results from three government accredited laboratories mandated by the Bombay High Court in August to carry out tests and all the new samples of Maggi noodles had been cleared.

Nestle itself has conducted more than "3,500 tests representing over 200 million packs in both national as well as international accredited laboratories for testing and all reports are clear", the statement said.

The company said it would make its "best endeavour to commence the sale of Maggi noodles within this month as well as continue engaging with states where permissions are needed or specific directions may be necessary".

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had banned the popular noodles citing tests that deemed the instant noodles to contain "unsafe and hazardous" amounts of lead.

India separately sued Nestle for $100m (£64m) over "unfair trade practices".

The company, which has 80% of India's instant noodles market, has already destroyed 400 million packets of Maggi products.