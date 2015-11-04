Complainant against UN climate head Rajendra Pachauri resigns

Image copyright AFP Image caption The complainant has said that TERI protected Mr Pachauri's interests and did not uphold her own

A woman who accused the former head of the UN climate change panel (IPCC), RK Pachauri of sexual harassment, has resigned from the think tank he set up.

In her resignation letter, the woman accused The Energy and Resources Institute in Delhi (TERI) of treating her "in the worst possible manner".

She said TERI protected Mr Pachauri and provided him with immunity despite a company inquiry that held him guilty.

Mr Pachauri was removed as the head of TERI in July following the charges.

Lawyers for the 29-year-old woman say the harassment included unwanted emails as well as text and phone messages. Mr Pachauri, 74, has denied the allegations.

In her resignation letter, the woman said she had found the environment in TERI "hostile", adding that the company had failed to uphold her interests.

"Your organisation has treated me in the worst possible manner. TERI failed to uphold my interests as an employee, let alone protecting them," the woman said in her resignation letter, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The Huffington Post India quoted a human resources manager from TERI as saying that "as far as matters of HR are concerned, everything was done as per the rule book".

When TERI decided to replace Mr Pachauri, it made a statement which praised his work in turning TERI into "a major, financially autonomous, professionally dynamic organisation on the global stage".

In February, he resigned as the head of the UN climate change panel after the sexual harassment allegations.

In 2007 he collected the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the organisation, for its work in the scientific assessment of the risks and causes of climate change. The IPCC shared the award with former US vice-president and environmental campaigner, Al Gore.

In 2010 Mr Pachauri rejected pressure to step down when errors were found in the IPCC's Fourth Assessment Report.