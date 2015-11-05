India's cricketers look for redemption against South Africa

Image copyright EPA Image caption Virat Kohli will play his first home Test as India's captain in Mohali

India Test cricket captain Virat Kohli's team is likely to face a tough challenge from the visiting South Africans in the four-match series which starts on Thursday. The Proteas were the superior team in the Twenty20 and ODI series against India and will be eager to emulate their success in Tests, writes the BBC's Vikas Pandey.

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar was in the team when India last played a home Test match in November 2013. Almost two years later, much has changed in the Indian team.

Tendulkar has retired and so has former Test captain MS Dhoni.

The tourists were a dominant force in the ODI series and massively outplayed India in the last match to win the series 3-2.

Such was their destructive force that they posted a total of 438 with Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers each scoring centuries in the final match.

India could only manage 214 in reply, leaving many unanswered questions about the reliability of the host team's inexperienced batting line-up in high-pressure situations.

Sidharth Monga writes on cricinfo.com that when "they [Indian batsmen] look good they look really good, but on a bad day they collapse spectacularly".

Kohli will be mindful of these problems when he leads his side for the first time in a home Test match in Mohali.

His main challenge lies in finding the right batting combination to match South Africa's bowling firepower in Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and young Kagiso Rabada.

And the visitors seem to know their strength well.

"We will rely heavily on the quicks and every bowler knows what they need to do," Steyn said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Kohli, left, took over Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in December 2014

When Steyn last bowled in a Test match against India, his opponents were the likes of Tendulkar and free-scoring Sehwag.

But both have retired from international cricket, leaving big shoes for India's next generation to fill.

India's opening pair of Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan are capable of giving their side a good start, but the middle order is prone to collapsing.

Much will depend on Ajinkya Rahane, Kohli and Rohit Sharma to provide stability in the middle order with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha expected to bat with the tail.

Sharma, Kohli and Rahane have been in decent form and are known as big-scoring batsmen. But can they consistently deliver throughout the series?

If they do, India can emerge victorious.

Turning tracks

Kohli will also expect the pitches to be friendly for spinners, which is an advantage he can expect as the host captain.

He will rely hugely on India's spin bowling prowess to overturn his team's fortunes.

India have traditionally won Test matches at home on turning tracks.

The pitch in Mohali is likely to offer turn during the day, while fast bowlers will be able to purchase bounce in overcast morning sessions.

India's chances of starting the series on a winning note will largely depend on Ravichandran Ashwin and his spin partners Amit Mishra and Ravindra Jadeja.

The hosts had whitewashed Australia with three spinners in 2012.

Fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav will have to pick some tricks from the likes of Steyn to support the spin trio.

Image copyright AP Image caption Dale Steyn will lead South Africa's bowling attack against India

Kohli's team is relatively inexperienced but team director Ravi Shastri says they are capable of beating the number one Test side.

"This side's average age is 25-26, the captain is also around that age and this team has plenty of years ahead of them. The best thing that is happening to them is that they are up against the best Test side in the world," he said.

The visitors have one of the best fast-bowling units in the world, but their spin armoury looks weak.

Imran Tahir is their best pick among the spin bowlers. But as the old saying goes, spin bowlers hunt in pairs.

He may end up fighting a lonely battle, leaving much work for the fast bowlers.

In the batting department, the South Africans seem to have different problems to India.

Image copyright AP Image caption AB de Villiers was one of the leading run scorers for South Africa in the ODI series against India

The middle order involving du Plessis, de Kock and de Villiers looks formidable, with captain Hashim Amla also expected to end his poor form on turning tracks.

But the inexperienced opening pair of Dean Elgar and Stig van Zyl will be tested on sub-continental pitches.

Many agree that Kohli will be under pressure, but a series win at home will help him consolidate his position as the captain of India.

And he seems to know this well.

"It will be exciting and special for me when I take field in my first home game as captain. Secondly it's my birthday as well so it doubles up the excitement," said the captain.