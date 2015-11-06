Chhota Rajan: India's fugitive gangland leader arrives in Delhi

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police in Indonesia arrested Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, better known as Chhota Rajan, after a tip-off from Australian police

An alleged Indian underworld don, who was arrested in Indonesia after 20 years on the run, has arrived in the capital, Delhi.

Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, also known as Chhota Rajan or "Little Rajan", is accused of multiple murders.

Nikalje was detained when he flew into Bali airport from Sydney last month.

His deportation was delayed for two days when volcanic ash from an eruption of Mount Rinjani forced the closure of Bali's main international airport.

On Thursday night, Nikalje was put on an Indian air force jet at a military airport in Indonesia.

On his arrival in Delhi on Friday morning, he was taken to the headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country's federal policing agency.

"He has been handed over to the CBI," Mumbai deputy commissioner of police Dhananjay Kulkarni, who was one of the officers on the flight with Nikalje, told news agency AFP.

He is expected to be produced in court later in the day, Indian media reports said.

Wanted in Mumbai

Nikalje, 55, is wanted in the western Indian city of Mumbai in connection with at least 17 cases of murder.

He is also accused of extortion and drug trafficking.

He grew up in Mumbai and reportedly became involved in petty crime as a youth before rising to lead one of the city's crime syndicates.

Indonesian police arrested him following a tip-off from officers in Australia, who say he was living there under a different name.