India woman raped in moving bus in Karnataka

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There have been public protests and an outcry against sexual violence in India

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in a moving bus in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, police say.

The woman, a nurse, had boarded the bus on Friday morning to go to the hospital where she worked, when she was attacked.

The driver and the cleaner of the bus have been arrested.

The crime is being compared with the infamous December 2012 Delhi gangrape where a 23-year-old medical student was fatally assaulted.

The latest incident took place on a bus in Hoskote, about 22 miles (35km) from state capital Bangalore.

"According to the woman's complaint, the incident took place between 7:30 and 8.00 am [local time]. She was the only passenger in the bus. The driver changed the route of the bus, gave the wheel to the cleaner and raped her," superintendent of police in Bangalore Rural, B Ramesh, told the BBC.

Mr Ramesh said that they had learned of the rape after the nurse narrated the incident to a doctor at the hospital.

The issue of sexual assault has been high on the agenda in India since a 23-year-old student was gangraped and murdered on a bus in Delhi in December 2012.

The case prompted global outrage and a tightening of laws on sexual violence.

Correspondents say tougher laws have failed to bring down the number of rape cases and a series of high-profile crimes have taken place since then.