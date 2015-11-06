Greenpeace loses Indian registration

Image copyright AFP Image caption The organisation plans to challenge the decision in court

Greenpeace says its charitable registration to operate in India has been revoked.

The environmental campaign group says that the decision effectively shuts it down in India.

The government of Narendra Modi has previously accused Greenpeace of flouting tax laws and having an anti-development agenda.

The pressure group has been working in India for 14 years and employs more than 300 people.

The BBC's correspondent in Delhi, Justin Rowlatt, says Mr Modi's government has been accused of a major crackdown on NGOs and charitable groups ever since he came to power in 2014.

Greenpeace says it plans to challenge this latest decision. It follows a ruling that the organisation could not raise money abroad - which was itself successfully challenged.

Interim Executive Director Vinuta Gopal said in a statement:

"We are confident that we are on strong legal ground. We have faith in the legal process and are confident of overcoming this order."