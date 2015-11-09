Bihar election: Indian media urge BJP to shun 'divisive politics'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Modi himself led the campaign in Bihar

Indian newspapers and pundits see the governing BJP's defeat in Bihar as a "sobering reminder" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he alone cannot win crucial state elections.

Mr Modi was heavily invested in the state elections, addressing as many as 26 rallies in the eastern state.

But a regional alliance of socialist leaders - Laloo Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar - has triumphed in the end after a gruelling and high-pitched election campaign.

The alliance took 178 seats out of 243. The BJP won 58.

The key election made headlines in the Indian media and has been analysed extensively by commentators.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes in The Indian Express that the results are an indication that Mr Modi's "sense of entitlement that his persona is enough to claim the voter's allegiance has been broken".

Image copyright Hindustan Times

Image copyright New Indian Express

Image copyright DNA

"The election is also a wake-up call for Mr Modi. He seems to have now become a prisoner of his own mythology, where the gap between his own sense of destiny and his achievement is growing by the day," he adds.

BJP president Amit Shah has also come under criticism for his statement that people in Pakistan will burst crackers to celebrate the BJP's defeat.

"In India of 2015 there is no vote for beating up anybody, and that Pakistan and terrorism may be issues of great passion and partisanship on warrior news channels and Twitter but not in the world of real public opinion," writes Shekhar Gupta in the Business Standard.

Others have also highlighted how the BJP's stress on cow and beef consumption appears to have backfired.

"When the prime minister talks about the advancement of people, his party talks about the protection of the cow," writes Vir Sanghvi in the Hindustan Times.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Kumar and Mr Yadav have promised to work together for Bihar's development

Most commentators hope that Mr Modi will take a cue from the results and control his party members from giving "flammable statements".

"The atmosphere has now turned so ugly that many of those who supported Mr Modi because they believed he would lead a triumphant India into the 21C now wonder why he does not speak out against those who are dragging India back to the Middle Ages," adds Mr Sanghvi.

The Hindu advises Mr Modi to reconsider his strategy and focus on governance.

"The setback in Bihar should lead to some serious introspection by the BJP's top leaders, including Mr Modi and his cabinet colleagues... Indeed, the Hindutva agenda is in direct conflict with the economic agenda. Sooner or later, the core will have to yield to the pressures from the crust," it adds.

The Times of India echoes similar sentiments.

"BJP must refocus on fulfilling its 2014 promises. It has spent too much of its political capital trying to win power in states... It must refrain from divisive politics, lower the communal temperature and start doing the heavy lifting on development," the paper says.