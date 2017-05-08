Champions Trophy: India announce squad

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Virat Kohli will lead India in the tournament

Virat Kohli will lead India in the defence of their Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June.

Opener Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin all return after recovering from injury.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and stylish left-hander Yuvraj Singh are also in the 15-man squad.

India won the previous edition of the one-day tournament, beating England by five runs in the final in 2013.

The squad was announced the day after India's cricket board resolved its differences over revenue sharing with the sport's international governing body the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had missed a deadline to name a squad but said on Sunday said it "unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate".

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami